Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 8,255 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,903,000 after acquiring an additional 55,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $150.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.12 and a 200 day moving average of $141.73. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $174.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Read Our Latest Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.