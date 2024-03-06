SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Up to $25.50

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $27.44. SentinelOne shares last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 2,049,610 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on S. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.02.

SentinelOne Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $1,213,491.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,686,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 55,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $1,348,630.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,409,554.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $1,213,491.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,430 shares in the company, valued at $20,686,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 994,894 shares of company stock valued at $24,119,957. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

