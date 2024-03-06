Sei Investments Co. Sells 166,480 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 166,480 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Ryanair worth $65,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 1,523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 274.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 86.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 818.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.66. The company had a trading volume of 29,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,753. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $86.36 and a 12 month high of $143.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.39. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

