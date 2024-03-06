Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,469,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,268 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $70,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after buying an additional 6,882,952 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,529,000 after acquiring an additional 829,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,779 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. 440,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,513. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.65. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

