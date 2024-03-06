Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.29% of Equity Residential worth $64,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.64. 55,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,644. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average is $59.66. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.45%.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

