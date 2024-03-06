Sei Investments Co. Has $99.76 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289,993 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $99,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,011 shares of company stock worth $23,243,689. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

