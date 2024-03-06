Sei Investments Co. Has $95.07 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,401 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of AON worth $95,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $315.03 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.55.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

