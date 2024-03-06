Sei Investments Co. Has $72.92 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,066 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $72,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 476.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $201.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $206.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

