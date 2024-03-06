Sei Investments Co. Has $64.54 Million Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,015 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GATX were worth $64,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,675,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,940,000 after purchasing an additional 255,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,071,000 after buying an additional 40,537 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,829,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,956,000 after buying an additional 82,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GATX by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,355,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,353,000 after acquiring an additional 47,037 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GATX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other GATX news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GATX news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,494 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Up 0.4 %

GATX stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.94. 6,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,089. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.62. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $133.01. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

GATX Company Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

