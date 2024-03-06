Sei Investments Co. Has $104.73 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,513 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.38% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $104,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 114,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,780,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $23,077,900.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,023,943.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,163 shares of company stock valued at $26,361,334. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WST shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST stock opened at $355.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.37 and its 200-day moving average is $365.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.43 and a twelve month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

