Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,869,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,522 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $61,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 724.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 67,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 59,127 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $202,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,528,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,229 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,064,340. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

