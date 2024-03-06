Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,363 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.41% of SBA Communications worth $89,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $215.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.88. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $267.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.75%.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SBAC. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.43.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

