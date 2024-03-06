Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,001 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $79,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $670,512,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after buying an additional 2,037,973 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.5 %

PSA opened at $280.85 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.32 and its 200-day moving average is $274.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

