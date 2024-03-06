Sei Investments Co. Buys 758,455 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,181,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758,455 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of VICI Properties worth $63,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. 341,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,182,839. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.94%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

