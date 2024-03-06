Sei Investments Co. Buys 30,188 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,188 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.26% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $62,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.28. 294,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.