Sei Investments Co. Buys 30,188 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,188 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.26% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $62,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.28. 294,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.