Sei Investments Co. Buys 212,345 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,634,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $65,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in BorgWarner by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.74. 269,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.12.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

