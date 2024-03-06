Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Snowflake worth $68,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Snowflake by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Snowflake by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.40. 1,836,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,960,684. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.01.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

