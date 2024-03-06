Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $374,000 Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Shares of BNTX traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.29. The stock had a trading volume of 93,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,984. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.63. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

