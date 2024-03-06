Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,608,000 after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,754,000 after buying an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,040 shares of company stock worth $11,039,037. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MRNA traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.38. The stock had a trading volume of 389,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,887. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $163.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average of $94.13.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

