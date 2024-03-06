Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 81.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,655 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,097,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $916,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,131,000 after purchasing an additional 932,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,531.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $45,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,529.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,207 shares of company stock worth $238,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.95. 49,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.66. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMLX shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

