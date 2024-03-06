Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $182,003.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,480 shares of company stock worth $35,581,941 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NBIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.52.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,285. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $143.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.03.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

