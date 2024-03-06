Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Acquires 335,822 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,822 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Allakos worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Allakos by 42.8% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,652,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,725,000 after buying an additional 2,592,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,359 shares in the last quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allakos by 2.0% during the third quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 4,987,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 99,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 548,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 104.2% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,096,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,594 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Allakos from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Allakos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Allakos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. 61,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,524. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

