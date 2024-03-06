Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,467 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Incyte by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 1,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.18. 108,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $76.04.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

