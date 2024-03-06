Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE)

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Talen Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Talen Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

TLNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $86.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.98. Talen Energy has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $88.50.

Talen Energy Corporation operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in North America. The company, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC, owns and/or controls approximately 12,400 megawatts of generating capacity in the wholesale United States power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and Montana.

