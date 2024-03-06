Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,259 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,563 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.6% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $11,006,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.65. 323,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.57. The company has a market cap of $154.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

