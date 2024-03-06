Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 20,515 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,275 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,515 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $22,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.47. 596,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,713. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.