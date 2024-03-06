Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,571,574,000 after buying an additional 1,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,861,363,000 after acquiring an additional 447,585 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.89. 525,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,396,081. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.58. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

