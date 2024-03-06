Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.4% in the third quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.4% in the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.34. 686,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,032. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.99. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

