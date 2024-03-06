Scotia Capital Inc. Has $12.03 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,363 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,555,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.69. 7,421,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,742,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.61. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $98.26.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

