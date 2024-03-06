Scotia Capital Inc. Has $11.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $11,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IOO stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,457. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.74 and a 12 month high of $87.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

