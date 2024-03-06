Scotia Capital Inc. Has $10.24 Million Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Stantec worth $10,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec in the third quarter worth approximately $15,499,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Stantec by 13.7% in the third quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in Stantec by 2,605.6% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 157,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 151,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stantec by 17.9% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.09. 9,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,381. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $912.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.12 million. Analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1548 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STN shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

