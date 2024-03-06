Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 1,590 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,219,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.02. 497,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.68. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

