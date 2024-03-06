Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.38% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $13,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,134,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IXN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,395. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $75.35.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

