Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 41,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 22,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EMR traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,629. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $110.35. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.61.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

