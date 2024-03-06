Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 64,485 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,485 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.64. 1,063,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,886,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $128.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

