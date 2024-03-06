Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 11,988 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,926. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

