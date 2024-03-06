Scopus Asset Management L.P. Sells 205,000 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,000 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of AdvanSix worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 58.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 68.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 20.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $111,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $111,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $156,200. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

AdvanSix Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ASIX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,096. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.72. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $41.11.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

