Scopus Asset Management L.P. Sells 15,477 Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,477 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTSI. StockNews.com upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

P.A.M. Transportation Services stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $31.36.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

