Scopus Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 95,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 139.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CRH by 59.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.29. The stock had a trading volume of 559,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,538. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.69. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $84.65.

CRH Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

