Scopus Asset Management L.P. Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 103,573 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 5.4% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 41.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEICO Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.05. 39,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.19. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $153.63 and a 12 month high of $200.64.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

