Scopus Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 20,000 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.15. 14,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,214. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $392.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

