Scopus Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.98. 963,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,915,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.