Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $144.29

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.53.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,969,000 after acquiring an additional 328,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

