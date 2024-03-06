Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,783 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 15.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Theory Financial LLC owned 0.37% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $25,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 44,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 111,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 151,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,473. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

