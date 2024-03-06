Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 32,960 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,960 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $146,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 33,679 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 386.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.35. 249,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,648. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.39 and a 1 year high of $282.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.42 and a 200 day moving average of $252.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

