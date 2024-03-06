Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 2,411,207 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,749,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,411,207 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.01% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $87,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSAC. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,385. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.98 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

