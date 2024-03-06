Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $94.42 Million Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,287,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.64% of ManpowerGroup at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,581,000 after acquiring an additional 373,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,278,000 after acquiring an additional 78,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,392,000 after acquiring an additional 34,901 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

MAN traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.95. 30,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,966. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $88.91. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

