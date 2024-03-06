Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $143,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 456,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,907,000 after purchasing an additional 59,406 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $1,826,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $13,956,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 21,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $151.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,619,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.55. The company has a market capitalization of $281.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

