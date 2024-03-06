Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,952,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,584 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.95% of Sensata Technologies worth $111,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.37. 98,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,890. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $51.62.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -959.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Stories

