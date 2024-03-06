Schroder Investment Management Group Has $87.67 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 603,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117,399 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $87,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after acquiring an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,257,000 after acquiring an additional 62,045 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,946,000 after acquiring an additional 74,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,485,000 after acquiring an additional 32,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.88. 46,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,758. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.49. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $181.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RGA

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.